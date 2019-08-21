Freshford Capital Management Holding In Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Was Lifted; Nli International Has Decreased Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $677,820 as Stock Declined

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.63M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 40,490 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, down from 44,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 51,100 shares to 473,450 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 21,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.27% or 192,690 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 4.27 million shares. First Republic Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highland Ltd Partnership owns 36,000 shares. 5,130 were reported by Ipg Limited Co. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 12,571 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 28,041 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 3,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3.85M are held by Winslow Capital Ltd Llc. Wafra has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Abner Herrman Brock Lc holds 1,438 shares. Citigroup invested in 669,203 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Spectrum Management Gru reported 239 shares stake. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Limited Com has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 26,542 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 1.23 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 404.28 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 698 shares. Numerixs Technologies reported 39,048 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Vanguard Gru reported 17.81 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 8,395 are owned by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability. Whittier Tru owns 75 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0.02% or 4.97M shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 37,899 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Co reported 109,500 shares stake. Prudential holds 0% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. 58,834 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Kings Point Mngmt stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hl Service Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 8,620 shares.