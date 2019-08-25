Freshford Capital Management Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Trimmed by $10.67 Million as Shares Rose; Nokota Management LP Stake In Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Was Boosted

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 102,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 237,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 249,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 486,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 256,997 shares to 523,186 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 26,305 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 138,533 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 258,544 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 36,624 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 5,574 shares. Country Commercial Bank reported 181 shares. Knighthead Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 10.43 million shares. 60,000 are owned by Taconic Cap Advisors Lp. Advsr Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 3,397 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Davidson Kempner Cap Lp has invested 1.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 3.70 million shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Geode Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 1.04M shares. Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.87% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 434,000 shares.

