Freshford Capital Management Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Lowered by $10.67 Million; Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Boosted Total Systems Services (TSS) Stake

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 44,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 38,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 1.37 million shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 237,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 249,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, down from 486,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is down 33.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $135.11 million for 71.82 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 452,015 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). North Star Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 9,980 shares. The California-based Shelton has invested 0.29% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 36,258 are owned by Steinberg Glob Asset. New York-based Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Whittier Com Of Nevada accumulated 36,269 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Coastline has invested 0.3% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company reported 100,981 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated holds 0.08% or 346,144 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 28,082 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.76% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 3.36 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,981 shares. Burney holds 3,168 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers reported 6,323 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 99,587 shares. Laffer Invs invested in 28,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Aimz Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Principal Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 252,116 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 4,248 shares. 14,735 were accumulated by Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 14,414 shares. D E Shaw Comm invested in 515,802 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 36,001 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Korea Invest holds 0.01% or 29,142 shares in its portfolio.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares to 98,585 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,223 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).

