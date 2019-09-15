Freshford Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Post Hldgs (POST) as Stock Value Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position by $114.09 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 573,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.74 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 585,979 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Co accumulated 8,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pettee Incorporated has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 265,364 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 21,355 were accumulated by Goelzer. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 48,682 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 2,000 are held by Stephens Ar. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 223,553 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). White Pine Limited Liability Company reported 7,175 shares. 47,071 are held by Stifel Corporation. Brinker Cap Inc has 19,586 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.34% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). D E Shaw & owns 599,922 shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 3,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 561,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cs Mckee Lp owns 84,350 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt invested in 3,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3,780 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,248 are owned by Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc. Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.57% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 0.24% or 131,598 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability owns 6,107 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,606 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il reported 7,130 shares stake. 30,893 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 180,306 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. 5,298 are held by Country Club Trust Co Na.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.