Freshford Capital Management Has Upped Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake; Cannell Capital Has Increased Stake in Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) by $2.86 Million as Stock Value Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 110,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 888,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 777,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 360,392 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares to 235,296 shares, valued at $21.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 288,631 were reported by Grs Advisors Limited Liability Co. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parametric Portfolio Llc invested in 0.01% or 309,863 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 49,418 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 65,656 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 28,559 shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. 39,048 were reported by Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0.02% or 4.97M shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 60 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 300 shares. Tcw Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 21,907 shares. Pentwater Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.32% or 900,000 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 42,796 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,395 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares to 186,960 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telaria Inc by 584,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by GABOS PAUL G. FICHTHORN JOHN had bought 93,742 shares worth $2.75M.