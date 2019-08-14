Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake; Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Covered By 8 Bulls

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 43.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 171,457 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 219,433 shares with $17.58M value, down from 390,890 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.39B valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 566,782 shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®

Among 11 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $206 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Hold” rating and $153 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. See Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 1,805 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.11% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 18,068 shares. 10,960 are owned by Fort Ltd Partnership. 101,142 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 105,453 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 138,656 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 408,976 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Alpine Woods Ltd Co has 0.71% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 22,920 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 9,691 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,562 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated. Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 18,064 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 11,255 shares stake. The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,503 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) a Profitable Value Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz (JAZZ) Acquires Cavion, Adds Movement Disorder Candidate – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Cavion, Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 255,119 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.60 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Among 5 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LogMeIn had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Needham on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, April 12 to “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Co invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 166 are owned by Oakworth. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation has 61,501 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 24,593 shares. Brown Advisory owns 3,270 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 13,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 4.69M are owned by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Bluestein R H And invested in 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2,713 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 10,500 shares. Pnc Group Inc holds 0% or 3,354 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 88,195 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.11% or 90,554 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi accumulated 9,570 shares.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LogMein Has Dropped The Ball – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: LogMein (LOGM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 16.50 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.