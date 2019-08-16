Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $3.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Home Depot (Put) (HD) Shares Rose, Wolverine Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $1.81 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (HD) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $202.84. About 2.46M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 284,822 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.39 million, down from 301,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $228.81. About 291,393 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Copeland Mgmt Lc reported 0.15% stake. Clearbridge Invests Ltd owns 884,962 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 72,235 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 38,464 shares stake. Texas-based Chilton Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Yhb Investment Advsr, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,179 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 2,180 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Asset Management One holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 104,107 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 351,203 shares. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.44% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.15% or 397,918 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 0.13% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Headinvest Limited Liability, a Maine-based fund reported 3,105 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81 million for 24.87 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 52,300 shares to 144,800 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 80,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.41 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.