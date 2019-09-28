Freshford Capital Management Has Raised Its Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $1.45 Million; As J2 Global (JCOM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 6,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 433,902 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.57M, down from 440,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 237,887 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 518,136 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $76.48M for 14.09 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 36,568 shares to 571,817 shares, valued at $92.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 267,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

