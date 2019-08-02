Freshford Capital Management Has Increased Its Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $9.81 Million as Market Value Declined; Tesla (TSLA) Market Value Rose While Fort Point Capital Partners Has Boosted by $436,800 Its Stake

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $233.51. About 4.46M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s Foe in Fight Over Electric Vehicle Rebate: Utilities; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Musk compensation plan; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 electric car and its production issues; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi, its first electric heavy duty truck, is “substantially” similar to Nikola’s design, Nikola Motor said in a court filing; 09/05/2018 – In ‘Dear Elon’ open letter, Analyst cut off by Tesla’s Musk says he will hold company accountable; 15/05/2018 – Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 09/03/2018 – Auto Industry’s Cure for Electric Car Blues: Be More Like Tesla; 15/03/2018 – Tesla employees say the automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework:; 11/04/2018 – Electrek.Co: Tesla is reportedly targeting Model Y production in November 2019, supply chain; 22/05/2018 – Business Insider: Grimes says boyfriend Elon Musk never tried to stop Tesla workers from unionizing, calls it ‘fake news’ in a

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $102.64. About 958,458 shares traded or 73.86% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.69 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 30,000 shares to 48,305 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,154 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Diversified Tru Co stated it has 2,885 shares. 185,738 were reported by United Service Automobile Association. Citadel Advsr Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 0.22% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hudock Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 44 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 828 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 226,205 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,331 shares. 32,376 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Service Advsr. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 272 shares. 2,989 are owned by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Athena Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.16% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,843 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. STIRITZ WILLIAM P also bought $3.50M worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Friday, February 8. 2,500 shares were sold by BROWN JAY W, worth $240,374.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares to 228,458 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,373 were reported by Pacific Inv Comm. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). London Of Virginia stated it has 853,939 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 14,498 were reported by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc holds 199 shares. Moneta Grp Invest Advisors Llc reported 6,444 shares. Starr Communications holds 36,511 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Freshford Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.52% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited holds 0.01% or 15,107 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 14,810 shares. Pettee Invsts stated it has 7,355 shares. Whittier Trust Com owns 6,004 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).