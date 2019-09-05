Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased By $13.72 Million Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding; Independent Bank Group Has 2.22 Sentiment

Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 91 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 41 cut down and sold positions in Independent Bank Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 25.87 million shares, up from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Independent Bank Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 24 Increased: 58 New Position: 33.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 43.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc analyzed 171,457 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)'s stock declined 6.24%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 219,433 shares with $17.58M value, down from 390,890 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 226,309 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 64 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. 39,471 were accumulated by Profund Lc. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0.07% or 1.02 million shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 4 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 110 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 364,067 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Voya Investment Management has 21,333 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 12,478 shares. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.08% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 15.75% above currents $68.83 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Stephens.

The stock increased 2.30% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 145,247 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.02M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.30% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.51% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. for 269,038 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 909,454 shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 3.7% invested in the company for 594,026 shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 2.59% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 279,879 shares.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages.