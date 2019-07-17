Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Last Week

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 5.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 19.22%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 284,822 shares with $54.39 million value, down from 301,822 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $49.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $226.47. About 903,224 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 174,583 shares traded. Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cascades Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It has a 59.06 P/E ratio. It makes coated recycled and virgin boxboards, and containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.09M for 26.46 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.