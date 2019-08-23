Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $10.67 Million as Stock Value Rose; Coty (COTY) Stock Rose While Css Has Raised Position by $73.32 Million

Css Llc increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 95216.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 6.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.73 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 4.49 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 237,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 249,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, down from 486,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 5.78M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,492 were reported by Bessemer Gru. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 37,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 832,754 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 10,547 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 2.09M shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 129,889 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0% or 1,299 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 447,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 682,786 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Inc accumulated 0.01% or 664,664 shares. Atria Lc has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Jane Street Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 4,384 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Coty (COTY) Said Considering Divestitures as Part of Turnaround, Looks to Shed $500M-$1B in Assets – WWD – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 19% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn reported 5,865 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,617 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 112,947 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs owns 3,495 shares. Diversified Com has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.15% or 33,395 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.09% or 284,921 shares. 4.26 million are owned by Legal And General Gp Public Lc. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan stated it has 0.31% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Citadel Limited Liability Co reported 160,823 shares. Franklin Resources owns 7,797 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 178,470 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cls Invests Ltd Com has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.73M shares.