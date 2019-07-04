Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Logmein (LOGM) by $13.72 Million as Stock Value Declined; Paccar (PCAR) Shares Rose While First Washington Cut Holding

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 171,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58M, down from 390,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 567,715 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 782,142 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 9,537 shares in its portfolio. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership owns 71,000 shares. Fincl Professionals invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Strategic Glob Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 32,605 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 193 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Company Ny has invested 0.12% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Natl Bank reported 26,544 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 31,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rk Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.76% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 69 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 93,200 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33M for 21.99 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, First Washington has 4.53% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 131,051 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 5,356 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Zebra Ltd Liability Co reported 0.68% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,439 shares. 452,841 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Cleararc Inc stated it has 0.11% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 999 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 1,482 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 252,550 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.13% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 791,749 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.39% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Twin Mngmt holds 43,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 15,784 shares valued at $1.04M was made by ARMSTRONG RONALD E on Wednesday, February 6. DANFORTH DAVID J had sold 3,049 shares worth $197,383. Shares for $506,485 were sold by Davila Marco A.. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Quinn T. Kyle sold $671,666. On Tuesday, February 5 HUBBARD TODD R sold $53,915 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 820 shares.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 13.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $627.07 million for 9.83 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.