Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) as Share Price Declined; Zynga (ZNGA) Market Valuation Rose While Maplelane Capital Cut Its Stake by $5.18 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 388,782 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 862,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 937,501 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.12M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 209,767 shares to 330,001 shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25M for 51.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 35,858 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 3.12 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability accumulated 125,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability stated it has 19.41M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Maplelane Capital Ltd reported 937,501 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.01% or 6.37M shares. Advisory Research Inc holds 0.01% or 50,319 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 0.24% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 8.42 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 11.55M shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 928,499 shares. Moreover, Cadian Cap LP has 5.76% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 20.83M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has 67,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.05% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 14,220 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 24,456 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 39,382 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 412,673 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance reported 168,290 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 844,309 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 0.15% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 10,406 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 376 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.44% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 653,864 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.27M for 23.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.