Freshford Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Post Hldgs (POST) by $1.45 Million; Kemet (KEM) Holder Zpr Investment Management Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 760,911 shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 872,236 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Ltd has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Da Davidson And accumulated 4,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hennessy Incorporated reported 186,542 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 308,000 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 46,314 shares. St Johns Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. 113,858 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Earnest holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 103,976 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Adirondack Trust Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 2,745 were accumulated by Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $49.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21,567 shares to 47,927 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Management Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Principal Fincl Gru owns 468,157 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 646,744 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited invested in 0% or 20 shares. 3,123 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Mason Street Ltd holds 0.01% or 19,361 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp reported 46,370 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.04% or 890,351 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 381,570 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Legal & General Group Public Limited Com has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 328,764 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 350,302 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc holds 222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,138 shares.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.56M for 7.21 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.