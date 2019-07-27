Freshford Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Post Hldgs (POST); Bainco International Investors Increased Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Position by $5.34 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $112.45. About 403,693 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 817,924 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MAERSK DEAL WILL CLOSE MARCH 8; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. 2,500 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares with value of $240,374 were sold by BROWN JAY W. On Monday, February 11 the insider CALLISON EDWIN H bought $28,157.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares to 228,458 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 237,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,003 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “The market is nearing a milestone that could be more important than Dow 27,000, S&P 500 3000 – CNBC” on July 17, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Nike, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and more – CNBC” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Post Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:POST) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management invested in 415 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd holds 470,000 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Weik Mgmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5,000 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 295 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 2,150 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 178,025 shares. Signature Estate & Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 12,325 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 53,561 shares. Smithfield holds 230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 14,498 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 4,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 81,139 are held by Cohen Capital Management. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 33,700 shares stake.