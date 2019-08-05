Freshford Capital Management Decreased Its Groupon (GRPN) Stake by $7.21 Million; Aqr Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Splunk (SPLK) by $6.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 4.92 million shares traded or 12.11% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 49,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 86,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, down from 136,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.36% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.47. About 2.94 million shares traded or 71.01% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 744 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 20,092 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1 shares. 13,555 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 298,846 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 233,606 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 4.13 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Gp Llp has 2.73M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Price Michael F holds 1.1% or 2.50M shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.06% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd reported 56,012 shares. 179,750 were reported by Stifel Financial.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Groupon (GRPN) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Groupon (GRPN) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Groupon -2.9% as traffic challenges weigh on Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon and Prodege Announce Card-Linked Offers Distribution Partnership – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Rises to Begin a Busy Earnings Week – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Splunk Stock Jumped 11.9% in November – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Lures Investors With Azure Kinect & Partner Updates – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 AI Stocks Up More Than 20% This Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors LP has 0.18% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nbw Cap Lc invested 1.17% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hrt Ltd has 5,232 shares. 3,371 were reported by Paloma Partners Mngmt. California-based Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.17% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc owns 6,212 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 803,171 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 1832 Asset Mgmt L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 758,700 shares. Huntington Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 74 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 343 shares. Moreover, Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 77 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.08% or 21,700 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 225,705 shares to 373,634 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 162,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp.