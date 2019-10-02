Freshford Capital Management Cut Its Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $4.51 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose, Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $91.5. About 353,780 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 12,942 shares as the company's stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 82,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10M, up from 69,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $197.64. About 814,365 shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp accumulated 1,249 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 454,544 shares. Armistice Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.77% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 120,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 706 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). The Minnesota-based Jnba has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has 133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 14,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile stated it has 1,138 shares. Susquehanna Llp accumulated 24,456 shares. Freshford Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.37% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 857,348 are held by Invesco Ltd. 4,982 are owned by Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated. Parametric Port Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 132,476 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.45M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year's $0.77 per share. JACK's profit will be $24.45M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.