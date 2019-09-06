Freshford Capital Management Cut Its Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) as Stock Value Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Maintained by Orbimed Advisors Llc

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 228,458 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, down from 288,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 194,166 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.39M for 23.45 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,428 were reported by Quantbot Technology L P. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 5,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 18,531 shares. American Grp holds 0.02% or 67,441 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 242,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc has 4,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Rech Inc reported 38,656 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 0.33% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 258,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 17,523 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bluemountain Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 96,702 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com holds 34,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 2,731 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 24,732 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jack In The Box (JACK) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Play in the Face of Continued Economic Unclarity – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

