Freshford Capital Management Cut Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding; Shorts at SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (SCEXF) Lowered By 29.07%

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) had a decrease of 29.07% in short interest. SCEXF’s SI was 1.31M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 29.07% from 1.85M shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 336 days are for SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF)’s short sellers to cover SCEXF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 300 shares traded. Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 6.64%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 172,728 shares with $14.06M value, down from 228,458 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 368,403 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.32 million for 23.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 67,284 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited holds 204,390 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 43,182 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 6,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Co reported 3,900 shares stake. Tyvor Capital Lc reported 23,825 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.26% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 124,188 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 9,842 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 441 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,585 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Jack In The Box has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -3.58% below currents $90.02 stock price. Jack In The Box had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 21. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Monday, May 20. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 9. Wedbush maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Wedbush.