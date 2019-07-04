Freshford Capital Management Cut Groupon (GRPN) Position as Share Price Declined; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $7.16 Million; Share Price Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 1.92M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 5.76M shares. Leisure Capital accumulated 92,528 shares. Moody Bank Division stated it has 1,274 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv holds 400 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 0% or 172,791 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Sg Americas stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 436,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price Michael F holds 1.1% or 2.50 million shares. Indaba Capital Management Lp holds 3.52M shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Federated Investors Pa reported 744 shares.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,900 shares to 251,875 shares, valued at $27.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone reported 3,784 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Company reported 5,280 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 34,175 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C has 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset has 296,131 shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Inc Ma holds 0.16% or 17,754 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com, New York-based fund reported 281,354 shares. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montana-based Davidson Investment Advisors has invested 3.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department invested in 168,268 shares. 382,757 were reported by 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 18,888 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 680,843 shares. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

