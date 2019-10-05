Freshford Capital Management Cut Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $12.24 Million as Market Value Rose; First Merchants Holds Holding in Eog Resources Com (EOG)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 4,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 18,726 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 54,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 230,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.22M, down from 284,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.88. About 753,303 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 400 Mid (MDY) by 1,492 shares to 26,868 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 68,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,193 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,915 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hrt Financial Ltd Company reported 10,465 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & reported 1.04M shares. Moreover, Montag A Incorporated has 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 25,713 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 8,287 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 13,456 shares. Advisors Asset owns 23,075 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Horizon owns 2,877 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 102 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 140,982 shares. S&Co Inc reported 2,650 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $503.75 million for 23.35 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vista Cap Prtnrs Inc holds 3,705 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Windward Mgmt Com Ca invested in 0.06% or 1,962 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,065 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 7,830 shares stake. Regents Of The University Of California accumulated 10,200 shares. Virginia-based Godsey & Gibb Assocs has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 127,702 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,780 are owned by Murphy Cap. Horizon Invs Limited Co stated it has 3,559 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N holds 25,387 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. 25,040 were reported by Mckinley Capital Mngmt Llc Delaware. Girard Prtn invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Argent Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.55% stake.