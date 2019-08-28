Freshford Capital Management Cut Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position; Wallington Asset Management Has Increased W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Position

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) stake by 5.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallington Asset Management Llc acquired 4,760 shares as W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Wallington Asset Management Llc holds 97,040 shares with $8.22 million value, up from 92,280 last quarter. W.R. Berkley Corp. now has $13.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 167,740 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 48.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 237,212 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 249,003 shares with $11.34M value, down from 486,215 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $38.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 4.30M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6400 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.63’s average target is 9.99% above currents $49.67 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 17 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Friday, March 15 report. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity. Shares for $4.30 million were bought by NOLAN PETER J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,169 were reported by M&T Commercial Bank Corp. Tobam reported 109,643 shares. Lafayette Invests holds 0.35% or 21,075 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 785 shares. Vanguard accumulated 56.50M shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 14,419 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 23,250 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 124 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 104,822 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.55% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Optimum Invest accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 4.50M shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP reported 75,215 shares. 1.58 million are owned by Uss.

Among 2 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is -9.47% below currents $71.25 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight”.