Freshford Capital Management Boosted Its Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $9.81 Million; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Cut Position by $1.48 Million

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 17,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 493,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.03 million, down from 511,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 7.13 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Government No Longer Investigating Company Over Contracts with Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Maxalt and Levitra; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 192,097 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %)

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. BROWN JAY W also sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares. CALLISON EDWIN H bought 280 shares worth $28,157.