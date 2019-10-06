Freshford Capital Management Boosted Its Post Hldgs (POST) Position by $1.45 Million; Stock Price Declined; American Century Companies Decreased Its Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by $11.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. About 702,191 shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 116,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 4.85 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493.36 million, down from 4.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 1.07M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 251,558 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 13,093 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability has 0.8% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.03% stake. Moneta Group Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 8,600 shares. 5,771 were reported by Fin Corp. Argent Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 930,226 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 517 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital holds 0.28% or 7,175 shares in its portfolio. 174,552 were reported by Us Retail Bank De. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Amer Intl Gp Inc has 130,544 shares. Systematic LP stated it has 118 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 35,996 shares. Tekla Mgmt Ltd accumulated 26,012 shares. Pinnacle Ltd owns 13,213 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited accumulated 0.18% or 33,802 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma has invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Uss Invest Management Limited owns 0.12% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 114,200 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 58,501 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 14,105 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 3.76M shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,238 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Finance Corp has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 700 shares. Centurylink Management Comm owns 0.58% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 14,519 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.98M shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 78,382 shares to 229,815 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 66,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $235.84M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.