Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) compete with each other in the Farm Products sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 28 0.27 N/A -0.57 0.00 CHS Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and CHS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% CHS Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. From a competition point of view, CHS Inc. has a 0.33 beta which is 67.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival CHS Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CHS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and CHS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 11.3%. 11.2% are Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 18.15% 11.51% 3.02% -3.84% -25.2% 7.29% CHS Inc. -0.14% -0.25% -3.24% -3.42% -6.75% 4.37%

For the past year Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CHS Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CHS Inc. beats Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. The company also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.