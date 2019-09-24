Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Reaches $34.67 52-Week High; Xpresspa Group (XSPA) Sellers Increased By 137.46% Their Shorts

The stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.44 target or 8.00% above today’s $34.67 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.67 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $37.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $133.52M more. The stock increased 13.34% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 1.03M shares traded or 317.30% up from the average. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c

Xpresspa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) had an increase of 137.46% in short interest. XSPA’s SI was 278,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 137.46% from 117,200 shares previously. With 390,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Xpresspa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s short sellers to cover XSPA’s short positions. The SI to Xpresspa Group Inc’s float is 18.55%. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 3,409 shares traded. XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) has declined 78.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.23% the S&P500. Some Historical XSPA News: 14/03/2018 – XpresSpa Partners with Upside Business Travel on Inaugural National Business Traveler Day; 08/03/2018 – XpresSpa Divests Certain Key Non-Core Assets; 08/03/2018 – XPRESSPA GROUP INC – ON MARCH 7 SIGNED A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO SELL GROUP MOBILE INT’L LLC TO ROUTE 1, INC; 07/03/2018 XpresSpa Partners with ClassPass at World Trade Center Location

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. It has a 90.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 29.41 million shares or 1.79% more from 28.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 751,868 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 7,437 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 532 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Ameriprise holds 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 295,540 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 4.09M shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 12,730 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 7,681 shares. 86,487 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 138,534 shares. 7,135 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.81 million. It offers spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories to air travelers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018.

