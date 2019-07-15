Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Reaches $23.56 After 3.00% Down Move; Last Week Allergan plc (AGN) Coverage

Among 14 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Allergan had 35 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AGN in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained the shares of AGN in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. See Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $133.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $154.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

The stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 253,319 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 37.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple CarrotThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.15B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $22.85 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FDP worth $34.38M less.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products.

More notable recent Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fresh Del Monte Shares Fall Amid FDA Probe Following Outbreak Of Salmonella – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Share Price Is Down 45% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). State Street Corp reported 645,769 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). 4.08 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 163,923 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And stated it has 8,372 shares. 455,000 are held by Capital Invsts. 919,766 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Hsbc Hldg Plc stated it has 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Nordea Inv holds 0.01% or 149,072 shares in its portfolio. 156,940 were accumulated by Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Com. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 3.00M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 690,887 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.60, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 25,607 shares or 57.69% less from 60,527 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company reported 174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.45% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). 1,400 are owned by Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated. American And Management holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Ser Corporation reported 0% stake. Cullinan Associate Inc invested 0.02% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Moreover, Callahan Lc has 0.42% invested in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) for 15,474 shares. 2,120 were reported by Cubic Asset Management Llc.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.73 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

More notable recent Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Allergan a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) on Behalf of Allergan Shareholders and Encourages Allergan Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AGN, KNDI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan +3.2% with Evercore seeing split more likely – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quebec now covering Allergan’s emergency contraceptive ella – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.66% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $166.94. About 1.35 million shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 11.43% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 26/04/2018 – Allergan to Present New Data at the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology 67th Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting 2018; 19/04/2018 – Allergan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ALLERGAN 1Q ADJ REV $3.67B, EST. $3.59B; 03/04/2018 – ALLERGAN PLC – CARIPRAZINE WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Allergan 1Q-End Cash, Marketable Securities $2B; 30/05/2018 – ALLERGAN SPLIT ANALYSIS FROM BOFAML PUBLISHED BEFORE CNBC NEWS; 04/05/2018 – Equities.com: Shire rebuffs Takeda takeover bid as Allergan drops out; 30/04/2018 – Allergan Reports 3% Increase in First Quarter 2018 GAAP Net Revenues to $3.7 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to