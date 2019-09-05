Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Comparison side by side

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) compete with each other in the Farm Products sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 27 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00 Alico Inc. 29 1.88 N/A 1.89 16.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Alico Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Alico Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alico Inc. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Alico Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Alico Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Alico Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.9% and 29.6% respectively. About 11.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Alico Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 18.15% 11.51% 3.02% -3.84% -25.2% 7.29% Alico Inc. 2.9% 7.01% 17.5% 6.33% 1.59% 8.14%

For the past year Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has weaker performance than Alico Inc.

Summary

Alico Inc. beats Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. The company also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.