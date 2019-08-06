Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to pay $0.06 on Sep 6, 2019; Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered By $11.96 Million Its Carlisle Companies (CSL) Stake

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:FDP) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc’s current price of $29.00 translates into 0.21% yield. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 244,693 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) stake by 28.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 98,058 shares as Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 244,371 shares with $29.97 million value, down from 342,429 last quarter. Carlisle Companies Inc. now has $7.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 446,792 shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance owns 161,599 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 295,503 shares or 0% of the stock. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Tortoise Investment Llc reported 20 shares. Amer Gp holds 0% or 19,409 shares in its portfolio. International Invsts holds 0.01% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 139,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Parkside National Bank & Tru holds 0.01% or 590 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 15,116 shares. 15,500 are held by Qs Invsts Lc. 15,300 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Invesco Ltd holds 100,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos. It has a 75.32 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) stake by 247,578 shares to 1.50 million valued at $32.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) stake by 2.88M shares and now owns 7.96 million shares. S&P Global Inc. was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 4.49% above currents $137.09 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $13500 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Buckingham Research.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615 worth of stock. The insider Selbach Scott C sold 20,850 shares worth $2.50M. 30,255 shares were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN, worth $3.63M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 2,624 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,862 shares. 123,309 are held by First Republic Investment Management. Arrowmark Colorado holds 95,000 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 34 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.43% or 82,500 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C invested in 1.91% or 3.25M shares. Colonial Trust Advisors has 13,125 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs owns 7,227 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,991 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 1.18 million were accumulated by Fiduciary Mngmt Wi. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications reported 6,473 shares stake.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 14.77 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

