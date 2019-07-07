Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Share Price Declined While Capital International Investors Has Increased by $1.96 Million Its Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Cut Position

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 72,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.56M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 160,995 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 37.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 14.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 2,198 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 143,631 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Parkside Retail Bank And Trust has 590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street holds 645,769 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Numerixs Investment Inc stated it has 3,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com owns 16,004 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Legal And General Public Ltd has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). D E Shaw And Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Hsbc Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,825 shares. Invesco owns 100,138 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 224,959 shares to 21.65M shares, valued at $1.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 342,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,370 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ) by 3,613 shares to 40,757 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Ind Fd (EWZ).