Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Position Has Raised by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; Tremblant Capital Group Stake in Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Has Increased by $13.50 Million as Stock Rose

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 140.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 12,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% . The institutional investor held 20,568 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, up from 8,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 177,955 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 146.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 195,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 329,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79M, up from 133,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 421,025 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,259 are owned by Cim Inv Mangement Inc. Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 56,700 shares. Boston Partners holds 771,807 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 32,925 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 37,121 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 12,533 shares. Capital World Invsts owns 455,000 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability reported 19,177 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 20,568 shares. Northern Corp owns 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 425,283 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 158,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 29,096 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Dupont Mngmt reported 13,093 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Prn) by 11.27M shares to 5.87 million shares, valued at $29.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

More notable recent Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh Del Monte drops to multi-year low – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pace Of Dividend Cuts Accelerates In February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Athena Home Loans Partners with Q2’s Cloud Lending to Provide Digital-First Mortgage Lending Experience – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Q2 Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $8.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.