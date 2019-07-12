Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Holder Lsv Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 827,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 900,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 152,533 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 37.53% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 53,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, up from 380,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 85,035 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl invested in 79,411 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) owns 63,150 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Swedbank reported 1.72M shares. Axa accumulated 89,828 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Co holds 0.68% or 96,724 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,497 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.62% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Utah Retirement stated it has 40,552 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,204 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Nordea Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 311,366 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 114,880 shares. Ohio-based Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Markston Intll Ltd Liability Co reported 1,125 shares stake. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 9,975 shares to 34,317 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 3,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,832 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37,464 shares to 4.69M shares, valued at $304.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 64,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). 149,072 are owned by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 235,577 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 72,831 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0.01% or 10,798 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 32,925 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 16,004 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 127,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 67,997 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 4.08M shares stake. Ameriprise reported 0% stake. Dean Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 156,940 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

