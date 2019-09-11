Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Comparing side by side

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) compete against each other in the Specialized Health Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 38 0.00 N/A 3.58 9.71 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 119 3.67 N/A 1.71 75.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is presently more affordable than U.S. Physical Therapy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0.00% 17.2% 7.2% U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.5% and 0% respectively. 35.7% are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA -9.62% -12.59% -16.58% -4.74% -30.25% 7.35% U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 1.37% 6.12% 14.18% 21.49% 24.96% 26.12%

For the past year Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has weaker performance than U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.