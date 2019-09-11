Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Comparing side by side

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) compete against each other in the Specialized Health Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|38
|0.00
|N/A
|3.58
|9.71
|U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.
|119
|3.67
|N/A
|1.71
|75.57
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is presently more affordable than U.S. Physical Therapy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|0.00%
|17.2%
|7.2%
|U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.
|0.00%
|10.1%
|4.7%
Risk and Volatility
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.
Liquidity
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.5% and 0% respectively. 35.7% are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|-9.62%
|-12.59%
|-16.58%
|-4.74%
|-30.25%
|7.35%
|U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.
|1.37%
|6.12%
|14.18%
|21.49%
|24.96%
|26.12%
For the past year Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has weaker performance than U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.
Summary
U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.
