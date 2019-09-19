Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) and Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Comparing side by side

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialized Health Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 38 0.00 N/A 3.58 9.71 Phibro Animal Health Corporation 30 1.07 N/A 1.59 19.55

Table 1 demonstrates Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Phibro Animal Health Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0.00% 17.2% 7.2% Phibro Animal Health Corporation 0.00% 34.2% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, Phibro Animal Health Corporation has 3.4 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Phibro Animal Health Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0.00 Phibro Animal Health Corporation 2 2 0 2.50

On the other hand, Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s potential downside is -5.96% and its average price target is $20.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Phibro Animal Health Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.7% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA -9.62% -12.59% -16.58% -4.74% -30.25% 7.35% Phibro Animal Health Corporation 7.53% -1.55% -10.44% 0% -33.98% -3.2%

For the past year Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had bullish trend while Phibro Animal Health Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Phibro Animal Health Corporation beats Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also include antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.