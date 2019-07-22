Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)

Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.12 N/A -0.64 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 30 3.06 N/A 0.48 69.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Frequency Electronics Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Frequency Electronics Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -15.1% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Frequency Electronics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.9 beta which makes it 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Frequency Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Frequency Electronics Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 9.57% and its consensus price target is $36.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.3% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares and 96.9% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Comparatively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -1.72% -1.72% 0.17% 8.79% 38.84% 13.3% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. -0.42% 3.76% 28.26% 41.27% -2.46% 43.87%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc. was less bullish than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Frequency Electronics Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.