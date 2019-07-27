Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)

This is a contrast between Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.08 N/A -0.64 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 12 0.51 N/A 2.61 3.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Frequency Electronics Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -15.1% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 327.4% 39.6%

Risk and Volatility

Frequency Electronics Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Turtle Beach Corporation has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. are 11.4 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Turtle Beach Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Frequency Electronics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Frequency Electronics Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Turtle Beach Corporation’s potential upside is 132.90% and its average target price is $23.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Frequency Electronics Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 63.3% respectively. Insiders owned 5.1% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -1.72% -1.72% 0.17% 8.79% 38.84% 13.3% Turtle Beach Corporation -13.78% -22.27% -45.14% -44.66% -38.48% -34.69%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc. had bullish trend while Turtle Beach Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Frequency Electronics Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.