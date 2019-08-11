Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.07 N/A -0.28 0.00 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.54 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Frequency Electronics Inc. and Polar Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Frequency Electronics Inc. and Polar Power Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

Frequency Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Polar Power Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Frequency Electronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Polar Power Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Polar Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 61.72% are Polar Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Polar Power Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Frequency Electronics Inc. beats Polar Power Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.