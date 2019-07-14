Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.33 N/A -0.64 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.36 104.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Frequency Electronics Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Frequency Electronics Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -15.1% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Volatility & Risk

Frequency Electronics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. From a competition point of view, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.4 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. Its rival Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 77.2 and 77.2 respectively. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Frequency Electronics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of Frequency Electronics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -1.72% -1.72% 0.17% 8.79% 38.84% 13.3% Loral Space & Communications Inc. -0.93% -0.29% -2.98% -16.8% -2.88% 0.51%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc. has stronger performance than Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Frequency Electronics Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.