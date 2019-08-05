Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.13 N/A -0.28 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 27 1.94 N/A 1.61 16.76

Table 1 demonstrates Frequency Electronics Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Frequency Electronics Inc. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Juniper Networks Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.4 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. Its rival Juniper Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.8 respectively. Frequency Electronics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Juniper Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Frequency Electronics Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Juniper Networks Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential downside of -0.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Frequency Electronics Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 96%. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc. has stronger performance than Juniper Networks Inc.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats Frequency Electronics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.