Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Communication Equipment company, Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Frequency Electronics Inc. has 69.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Frequency Electronics Inc. has 5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Frequency Electronics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.60% -27.20% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Frequency Electronics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Frequency Electronics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 70.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Frequency Electronics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Frequency Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Frequency Electronics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Frequency Electronics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Frequency Electronics Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Frequency Electronics Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Frequency Electronics Inc.’s competitors are 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Frequency Electronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Frequency Electronics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.