Freightcar America (RAIL) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Cut Stake by $580,560; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose, Middleton & Co Decreased Stake by $385,000

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $190.21. About 1.15 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 96,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.17% . The institutional investor held 284,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 381,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Freightcar America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 39,395 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL)

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,617 activity. Meyer James R also bought $61,200 worth of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp. (NYSE:NCR) by 53,020 shares to 281,323 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 62,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,804 shares, and has risen its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.81 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.