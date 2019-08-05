Freightcar America (RAIL) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Upped Stake; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut Lgi Homes (LGIH) Stake by $3.26 Million as Stock Rose

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Freightcar America (RAIL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.17% . The hedge fund held 51,620 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.98 million, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Freightcar America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 64,022 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 54,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 31,825 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 86,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 135,283 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 23/04/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 23/04/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427)

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1,165 shares to 75,899 shares, valued at $1.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,588 shares, and cut its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $73,617 activity. MADDEN THOMAS A also bought $12,417 worth of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares.

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources eyes Alberta rail contracts amid pipeline congestion – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian National Railway profit beats on higher crude, grain shipments – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can High Operating Costs Hit J.B. Hunt’s (JBHT) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold RAIL shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 6.31% less from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 14,609 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,200 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 47,051 shares. Walthausen Ltd Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 1,900 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 20,943 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. 138,162 are owned by Northern Tru. Vanguard holds 410,202 shares. California-based Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 18,278 shares.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2018 Home Closings – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2019 Home Closings – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LGI Homes Is Now Selling in Premier Locations in the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach Metropolitan Area – GlobeNewswire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2019 Home Closings – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes Expands Presence in Greater Sacramento – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 14.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.15M for 10.91 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.92% EPS growth.