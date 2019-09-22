Freightcar America (RAIL) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Has 1.78 Sentiment

In a an analyst note shared with investors and clients on 21 September, BidaskScore stated it was downgrading Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock rating to a Hold.

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $64.46 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Analysts await FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 22.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by FreightCar America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FreightCar America unveils new JV in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Belt Tightening Continues For Railcar Maker – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Green fears could keep UK high-speed rail on track – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Go-Ahead annual revenue beats estimates, railway unit hits profit – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FirstGroup, TrenItalia to replace Virgin on UK’s West Coast rail franchise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $73,617 activity. The insider Meyer James R bought 10,000 shares worth $61,200. MADDEN THOMAS A bought $12,417 worth of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) on Friday, May 17.

02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FreightCar America, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.07 million shares or 16.29% less from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.39% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 261,914 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) or 209,807 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 78,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). State Bank Of America De reported 62,188 shares. 2,536 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Franklin has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Minerva Llc has 73,044 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 144,900 shares. 2,027 were accumulated by Legal & General Public Ltd Company. Pinnacle Holding Ltd holds 48,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 10,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairfax Fincl Hldgs Ltd Can stated it has 200,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 130,089 shares.

