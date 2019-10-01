FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

As Railroads companies, FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) and Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FreightCar America Inc. 5 -0.66 12.16M -3.91 0.00 Kelso Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 45.09M 0.03 30.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FreightCar America Inc. and Kelso Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FreightCar America Inc. 264,842,967.29% -23.6% -15% Kelso Technologies Inc. 5,864,221,615.29% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FreightCar America Inc. and Kelso Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 3.1% of FreightCar America Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FreightCar America Inc. -0.55% -9.88% -23.17% -23.82% -68.81% -18.24% Kelso Technologies Inc. -25.56% -36.13% -13.82% 61.76% 96.04% 128.58%

For the past year FreightCar America Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while Kelso Technologies Inc. has 128.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Kelso Technologies Inc. beats FreightCar America Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company leases freight cars; refurbishes and rebuilds railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s customers primarily include railroads, shippers, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, produces and sells tank car service equipment used in the loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport primarily in the United States and Canada. It primarily offers external constant force spring pressure relief valves that carry hazardous and nonhazardous commodities; manway securement systems; bottom outlet valves; vacuum relief valves; emergency response kits; and eduction tube technology product for addressing the technical requirements of load and unload operations and the containment of non-hazardous and hazardous commodities during transport. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.