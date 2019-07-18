FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Touches $5.56 Low on Jul, 18; Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position

The stock of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) reached all time low today, Jul, 18 and still has $5.23 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.56 share price. This indicates more downside for the $70.04M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.20 million less. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 83,214 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 58.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.85% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Anderman Sigmund sold $3.70 million worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 44,800 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ellie Mae had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap Management invested in 0.12% or 59,851 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 20,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,794 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech. Sylebra Hk Ltd accumulated 256,616 shares or 1.49% of the stock. State Street invested in 0.01% or 714,904 shares. The New York-based Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 83,097 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Burren Capital has invested 15% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Highland Cap Management LP invested in 0.1% or 16,000 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 1.39% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 480,975 shares. Tuttle Tactical reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Soros Fund Mngmt Lc holds 53,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FreightCar America, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 6.31% less from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art holds 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) or 10,873 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). 17,254 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lc has invested 0.05% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 3,261 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 828 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited owns 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 2,027 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd holds 23,603 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 18,278 shares. 38,569 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Com. Alliancebernstein L P holds 11,200 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp reported 13,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fairfax Financial Holdings Can owns 200,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc stated it has 1,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $70.04 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Analysts await FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 189.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by FreightCar America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.89% EPS growth.