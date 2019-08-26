FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Reaches $3.91 Low on Aug, 26; Last Week California Resources (CRC) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering California Resources (NYSE:CRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. California Resources has $35 highest and $20 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 192.88% above currents $8.99 stock price. California Resources had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 to “Sell”. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. See California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) latest ratings:

The stock of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) reached all time low today, Aug, 26 and still has $3.68 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.91 share price. This indicates more downside for the $49.42 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.68 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.97M less. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 57,982 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M

The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 1.51 million shares traded. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has declined 57.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRC News: 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ELK HILLS DEAL IN STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. SAYS DEAL GIVES IT SOLE OWNERSHIP OF ELK HILLS; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Corp Acquisition Consolidates Interests in Elk Hills Field; 03/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES BOOSTS 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET $550M TO $600M; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 09/04/2018 – California Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Graham Capital Management Buys 10% of California Re; 09/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – California Resources Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 09/04/2018 – CRC IS SAID TO ALSO EXPRESS INTEREST IN CREDIT AGRICOLE LOANS

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production firm in the State of California. The company has market cap of $440.55 million. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 1.25 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $73,617 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Meyer James R, worth $61,200 on Wednesday, May 8. MADDEN THOMAS A had bought 2,000 shares worth $12,417.

