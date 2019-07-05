FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Is At $5.90 Formed Wedge; New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering New Gold (TSE:NGD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Gold had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Sell” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by National Bank Canada given on Thursday, March 21. See New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $1.15 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $1.4 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sell Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Sell New Target: $0.7 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $1.25

14/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Sell New Target: $0.5 Maintain

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) formed wedge down with $5.61 target or 5.00% below today’s $5.90 share price. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) has $75.20M valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 38,772 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 58.42% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $73,617 activity. Meyer James R had bought 10,000 shares worth $61,200 on Wednesday, May 8. 2,000 shares valued at $12,417 were bought by MADDEN THOMAS A on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 189.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by FreightCar America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FreightCar America, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 6.31% less from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Qs Invsts invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) or 1,900 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.01% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 15,505 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 38,569 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). D E Shaw Com Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Fairfax Financial Ltd Can holds 0.05% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 88,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0% or 11,200 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 172,700 shares. Amer Intll Group invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). State Street invested in 209,822 shares.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 994,957 shares traded. New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 26/04/2018 – New Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Amex Exploration Inc.: New Gold-Rich Polymetallic Drill Results With Grades Up to 6.72 g/t Au, 24.2 g/t Ag and 0.30% Zn Over 1.5 Meters at Perron; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD INC – ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, DR. GILLIAN DAVIDSON AND PEGGY MULLIGAN; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD NAMES 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO ITS BOARD; 04/04/2018 – NewGold Issuer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Troymet Completes Sale of 1% NSR Royalty on Key Property to New Gold; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD SAYS 4 DIRECTORS TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD; 26/03/2018 – New Gold: Dr. Gillian Davidson and Peggy Mulligan Will Be Nominated as Independent Directors; 30/04/2018 – Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Makes New Gold Discovery

Another recent and important New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) news was published by Mining.com which published an article titled: “New Gold gets green light for $1.8B Blackwater project in BC – MINING.com” on April 16, 2019.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $730.26 million. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s operating properties include the New Afton project located to the northeast of Vancouver in the south-central interior of British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; the Peak mines located in New South Wales, Australia; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis PotosÃ­, Mexico.