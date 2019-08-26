FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) and USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) and USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Railroads companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FreightCar America Inc. 6 0.16 N/A -3.91 0.00 USD Partners LP 11 2.56 N/A 0.61 19.64

Demonstrates FreightCar America Inc. and USD Partners LP earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FreightCar America Inc. 0.00% -23.6% -15% USD Partners LP 0.00% 22.9% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

FreightCar America Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.41. USD Partners LP’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FreightCar America Inc. and USD Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FreightCar America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 USD Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.88% for FreightCar America Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of FreightCar America Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.2% of USD Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. FreightCar America Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of USD Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FreightCar America Inc. -0.55% -9.88% -23.17% -23.82% -68.81% -18.24% USD Partners LP 2.58% 2.49% 6.71% 5.96% 13.52% 14.07%

For the past year FreightCar America Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while USD Partners LP has 14.07% stronger performance.

Summary

USD Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors FreightCar America Inc.

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company leases freight cars; refurbishes and rebuilds railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s customers primarily include railroads, shippers, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks. The Fleet Services segment provides railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 2,953 railcars, including 2,108 coiled and insulated railcars. USD Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.