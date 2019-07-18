FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Analysts See $-0.55 EPS; Cloud Peak Energy (CLD)’s Sentiment Is 0.04

Analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 189.47% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-1.12 EPS previously, FreightCar America, Inc.’s analysts see -50.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 117,006 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 58.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.92, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 83 reduced and sold their holdings in Cloud Peak Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 5.31 million shares, down from 57.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cloud Peak Energy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 82 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. produces coal in the Powder River Basin in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cloud Peak Energy Inc. for 4.74 million shares. Adirondack Trust Co owns 175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 500 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 15,201 shares.

It closed at $0.1565 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CLD News: 24/05/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ENERGY – MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT REDUCED TO $150 MLN, FROM PREVIOUS MAXIMUM CAPACITY OF $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CLOUD PEAK 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Peak Energy Extends and Amends Revolving Credit Facility and Receivables Securitization Facility; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cloud Peak Cfr To Caa1 From Caa2, Outlook Positive; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – CLOUD PEAK ENERGY 1Q REV. $216.3M, EST. $230.6M; 29/03/2018 – CLOUD PEAK OUTLOOK POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Cloud Peak Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – Cloud Peak Energy 1Q Rev $216.3M; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering

More notable recent Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coal’s share of U.S. power generation may drop to 11% by 2030 – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cloud Peak Energy Heads To Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “There Might Be A Way To Make A Profit From A Cloud Peak Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cloud Peak Energy Announces Suspension of Trading and Commencement of NYSE Delisting Procedures Due to Low Stock Price; Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on the OTC Pink – Business Wire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud Peak Energy Announces NYSE Non-Compliance Notification Due to Minimum Average Share Price Requirement – Business Wire” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could FreightCar America, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAIL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “French rail infrastructure group Alstom’s Q1 sales rise – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GATX Corporation Reports 2019 Second-Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $68.65 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FreightCar America, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 6.31% less from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Malaga Cove Limited accumulated 23,603 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,600 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 88,107 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc holds 0% or 47,051 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 104,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 157,983 shares. State Street has 209,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Lc holds 10,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 836,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin reported 172,700 shares stake. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited Company holds 0.35% or 211,215 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 52,081 shares. 1.05M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $73,617 activity. $61,200 worth of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was bought by Meyer James R on Wednesday, May 8. 2,000 shares valued at $12,417 were bought by MADDEN THOMAS A on Friday, May 17.